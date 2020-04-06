Patchy Fog Tonight, Isolated Strong Storms Possible Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a warm start to this first full week of April. A few strong storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon.

A light south wind will continue over the Gulf Coast Monday evening and into Monday night. A few passing clouds will linger, but the rain chance will stay at less than 10%. Temperatures will quickly fall through the 70s and into the 60s. That light southerly wind will continue into the start of Tuesday.

A complex of showers and storms will form in central Mississippi midday Tuesday. This system will slide southeast toward the Gulf Coast. As this system moves into our region during the afternoon hours, the rain chances will rise to 50%. That chance will be even higher north of Mobile Bay. A few storms could become strong or on the low-end side of severe. Some storms could contain some damaging wind gusts and some small hail. Highs will reach the lower 80s.

The rain chance will drop Wednesday. With more sunshine, temperatures will likely soar into the upper 80s. Temperature will stay warm Thursday ahead of a cold front. This front will bring another elevated rain chance. Temperatures will likely cool down for the end of the week. Highs will run in the lower and middle 70s with lows in the 50s.