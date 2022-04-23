MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Saturday evening, Gulf Coast! It has been a beautiful day full of sunshine and warm temperatures reaching into the low- to mid-80’s. Overnight tonight, skies will stay mostly clear with temperatures dropping into the low-60’s. There will be some patchy fog tomorrow morning, so make sure to be careful if you are on the roadways! Tomorrow will be another warm day with mostly sunny skies. It will be the perfect day to be out on the beach, but BE CAREFUL if you plan to be out on the waters as there is a HIGH risk of rip currents.

Clouds will continue to build until the region ahead of our next rainmaker. A front will move through the News 5 area on Tuesday bringing the possibility of showers and storms. These are not expected to be severe, but our team will keep you updated with the latest forecast as we head into the start of next week. After that front passes, plenty of sun-filled days lie ahead through the start of next weekend.