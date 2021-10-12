Patchy fog this morning, partly sunny skies ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning Gulf Coast! We are starting out with mostly clear skies and a few areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are in the upper 60s but as we head towards the afternoon we will warm into the mid 80s with partly sunny skies.

There is no chance of rain for the next few days with dry air dominating over the Gulf of Mexico. On Friday there is a slim chance of rain and front will be passing on Saturday with scattered showers. We will dry out quickly by Sunday with cooler temperatures in the upper 50s in the morning and mid 70s in the afternoon.