Patchy Fog, sunny afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We could see patchy fog across our area throughout the early morning hours. Overall we have a lovely day ahead!For the rest of your work week, there is no rain in the forecast with highs in the mid-to-upper 80’s and lows in the 60’s.

We could see a couple of cold fronts pass which will help keep our air drier.In the tropics, Delta is now post-tropical (non-tropical regular low pressure) and will continue to move to the northeast, but should not impact our weather.

We are also watching another tropical wave in the central Atlantic that could organize a little this weekend and early next week as it moves west. However, by midweek next week, upper level winds become unfavorable for development.