Patchy fog possible tonight, Warm weather pattern continues

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A quiet and dry weather pattern has developed over the region. This pleasant pattern will stick around for at least one more day.

High pressure has been the main weather feature sitting on top of the Gulf Coast. This has led to persistent sunshine and very light winds. This pattern will continue as we head through the evening and into the overnight hours. Skies will remain clear with light or calm breezes. Overnight lows are forecast to drop into the lower and middle 40s. Widespread fog is unlikely, but a few patches my develop by daybreak Tuesday.

Wednesday will be another fair-weather day for the Gulf Coast. Temperatures will approach spring levels with highs reaching the lower and middle 70s. A few high clouds will develop for the second half of the day with a light south breeze. Clouds will increase Wednesday night ahead of an approaching front.

A cold front will sneak into the region Thursday bringing extra clouds, but very few showers. The rain chances will hold at 20% for Thursday and Friday as the boundary stalls then lifts north as a warm front.