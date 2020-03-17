Patchy fog possible tonight, a few showers possible Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Temperatures will remain elevated thanks to a light southerly wind flow. Areas of fog will be possible by Tuesday morning with temperatures falling into the lower and middle 60s.

A stalled frontal boundary will sit on the northern fringe of our viewing area. The proximity of this boundary will lead to some deeper moisture. With some daytime heating, we anticipate a few hit-and-miss showers to develop after 1 PM. An isolated storm is possible, but unlikely. Highs will again climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Rain chances will be on a downward trend for Wednesday and Thursday, dropping wo 20% and 10% respectively. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s with middle 80s possible in our inland spots. Coastal location will be kept cooler thanks to the cooler Gulf and Bay waters. Rain chances will begin to surge again by Friday and Saturday with our next cold front. Temperatures will dial back closer to average by the weekend with highs in the middle 70s and lows in the upper 50s.