Patchy fog, pleasant afternoon with little to no rain!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We have a pleasant weekend in store for you. This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. our NW communities are dealing with some patchy fog but the rest of us are seeing partly cloudy skies.

This afternoon there is no chance of rain with highs in the upper 80s! There might be a few clouds out there but many of us will see sunny, blue skies. Tomorrow we increase our rain chances to 30% with moisture filtering into our region.

On Monday our first cold front of the fall season will pass through! We might see a few thunderstorms with rain chances around 40% with this front. Depending on the timing of the front we might see a few lingering showers Tuesday morning.

Then we have a cool down! Highs will be in the upper 70s with lows in the 50s! Not to mention to dewpoints might even dip down to the upper 40s.