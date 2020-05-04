Patchy fog overnight, warm and sunny tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tonight we will see mostly clear skies, and mild temperatures in the 60’s for most spots. Inland communities will see the lower 60’s where the coastline will stick in the mid 60’s. The southerly wind will become calm overnight which could allow some patchy fog to develop late tonight into tomorrow morning. This should be cleared by mid-morning.

High pressure will keep the clear skies and warm temperatures around for the next couple of days. Tomorrow we will see more sunshine after the fog clears with highs in the mid-to-upper 80’s inland and mid-to-upper 70’s at the coast. The winds will start off calm, turning southerly at 5 mph in the afternoon. By Tuesday we will be seeing high temperatures nearing 90 degrees in some spots.

Our next cold front moves in Wednesday bringing our next rain chance. It looks like scattered showers with a couple rumbles of thunder as of now. We will let you know if that changes!