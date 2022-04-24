MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday evening, Gulf Coast! It was another stunning day across the region with mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching into the mid-80’s. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the low- to mid-60’s with more clouds starting to roll into the area. Patchy fog will be possible tomorrow morning, so make sure to be careful if you are going to be out on the roadways! Tomorrow will bring sunshine to start the day, but clouds will continue to push into the area ahead of our next rain chance. There is a small chance of rain tomorrow due to that moisture moving into the News 5 area.

Showers and storms will push through the area on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. There is a 30 percent chance of rain, and those showers and storms should remain non-severe. After that front pushes through, temperatures will cool off for your Wednesday, but dry weather will carry us through the end of the week as well as temperatures slowly warming into mid-80’s.

Have a great week!