Patchy fog develops tonight, Hot and mostly dry weather ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Drier air aloft helped to provide the Gulf Coast with a sunny sky and some very warm temperatures Wednesday. This trend looks to continue through the end of the week.

A few clouds will stick around early in the evening, but skies will quickly go clear after sunset. We anticipate a quiet night as temperatures slowly drop through the 80s and into the 70s. Winds will stay light out of the southwest. Some patchy fog will be possible by sunrise Thursday. Keep this in mind for your morning commute.

High pressure over the Gulf of Mexico and dry air aloft will lead to another sunny day Thursday. We will see a few fair-weather clouds for the afternoon hours with high temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 90s. Coastal areas will top out in the upper 80s.

Moisture will slowly rise through the weekend leading to a modest uptick in rain chances. Afternoon shower and storms will be more likely next week. Confidence in the long-term forecast remains uncertain. Models are hinting at a cold front approaching Wednesday. If it does manage to move through, this would likely usher in some cooler air late next week.