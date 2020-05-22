Patchy fog developing tonight, Lower rain chances for the end of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered clouds will stick around through the late evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will stay quite mild with overnight lows ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s at the coast. Areas of patchy fog will develop as we approach sunrise.

Rain chances will run slightly lower for Friday and Saturday. Any fog that forms in the morning will quickly lift giving way to a mix of clouds and sunshine. A south wind will keep temperatures up. Highs will range from the lower 80s at the coast to the upper 80s to near 90 inland. A stray shower or storms will be possible after 1 PM and will favor inland locations. Expect almost a carbon copy day for Saturday.

Rain chances will begin creeping up Sunday and Memorial Day. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s. Moisture will likely surge next week leading to daily rain chances and much better coverage of showers and storms.