Patchy Fog, Cold front passing this afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning Gulf Coast! We are seeing patchy fog this morning as our winds have switched from the south pumping in more humidity into our region. Hold on tight because a cold front is going to pass through our region this afternoon bringing drier and cooler temperatures.

Our temperatures are in the low 60s this morning. We will be warming up to the upper 70s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. When the front passes there is a 10% of seeing a shower this afternoon.

Temperatures will reach the middle and upper 60s early next week with morning lows dipping into the 40s. A stretch of dry, sunny weather for this week.