Patchy fog, afternoon thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are starting off with partly cloudy skies and a few coastal showers. Today will be another humid day with steamy conditions. A light south wind will develop for the afternoon.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to near 90. Storms will begin developing after 11am in a scattered nature. We will carry a 50% chance of rain through the afternoon. Where it does rain, it will pour.



Slightly drier air will move in for Friday and Saturday dropping our rain chance down to 30%. We don’t see any significant change in this pattern anytime soon. It will be the true definition of summer on the Gulf Coast with warm and steamy afternoons and scattered tropical downpours.