Patchy Fog, Afternoon Thunderstorms

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are starting out with patchy fog, high humidity and temperatures in the the low 70s. Some slightly drier air will move into the region today that will help drop the rain chance down to 30%.

Temperatures will again top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values will climb into the triple-digits. The weather pattern will remain consistent. Expect steamy days with pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Highs will stay seasonable in the upper 80s and lower 90s with lows in the 70s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories