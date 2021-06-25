Patchy Fog, Afternoon Thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are starting out with patchy fog, high humidity and temperatures in the the low 70s. Some slightly drier air will move into the region today that will help drop the rain chance down to 30%.

Temperatures will again top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values will climb into the triple-digits. The weather pattern will remain consistent. Expect steamy days with pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Highs will stay seasonable in the upper 80s and lower 90s with lows in the 70s.