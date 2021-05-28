Patchy fog, A Few Thunderstorms this evening

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Morning Gulf Coast! This morning we are waking up to a few areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are on the warmer side sitting in the low 70s.

We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the late morning but building clouds as we head towards the afternoon. There may be a few showers near the coast this morning. There is a 40% chance of a few thunderstorms into the evening. A front is passing through that will bring a few showers to our area.

Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 80s and nice and seasonable this weekend in the mid 80s. There is no chance of rain on Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day! Low risk for rip currents at the beach as well. Enjoy your weekend!