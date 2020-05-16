Patch fog developing overnight, Isolated showers possible this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy through the rest of the night with lighter winds out of the southeast. Areas of fog will develop overnight and into Saturday morning. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower and middle 60s.

Rain chances will drop for Saturday with some slightly drier air aloft. Expect more sunshine and a continued southeast breeze. Although the wind will be lighter, there will be a continued risk for rip currents at the beaches. High temperatures will be warmer thanks to the added sunshine with highs in the middle 80s. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 inland. Rain chances will rise again Sunday and into Monday with the approach of a cold front.

We will then enter another stretch of dry weather by the middle of next week. Temperatures will run close to normal with lows in the lower 60s and highs in the middle 80s.