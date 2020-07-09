Passing storms expected Thursday, Warming trend leading into the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A stray shower will be possible overnight as lows fall into the middle 70s.

Rain chances will continue through the end of the week. The highest rain chances will lie in our northeast counties (Conecuh, Escambia AL, Monroe, and Clarke) and in the Florida Panhandle. Highs will climb into the lower 90s aided by a bit more sunshine. Humidity will stay high leading to heat index values over 100° for many areas.

Heat will continue to build into the weekend. Widespread middle 90s will be likely with only a few showers and storms to cool us down. Temperatures will continue to run above average into next week.