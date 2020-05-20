Passing showers and storms tonight, Rain chances continue through the rest of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A mostly cloudy sky will continue tonight as a frontal boundary slowly sags south into our area. This will be a focus for isolated showers and storms this evening. The coverage of storms will increase through the overnight hours. Temperatures will range from the lower 60s in our northern counties to the upper 60s closer to the coast. A strong storm will be possible overnight. Some higher wind gusts will be possible.

On and off showers and storms will continue into Wednesday. Storms on Wednesday will tend to favor coastal areas. The farther inland you go, the lower the chance. Temperatures will be held in the upper 70s and lower 80s thanks to extra cloud cover. The boundary will begin lifting north Thursday with isolated storms and warmer temperatures. Fewer showers are expected by the Memorial Day weekend. Highs will close in on 90s with morning lows in the 70s.