MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The weekend is here! We are tracking rain for Saturday.

A few showers will be possible mainly along coastal communities through the first half of the day Saturday. For the rest of the region, we anticipate a mix of clouds and sun. Don’t let that rain chance cancel any plan you may have. Highs will climb to seasonable levels topping off in the middle 70s. Sunny weather is back in for Sunday.

Our next big weather system arrives Tuesday. This next system will bring a chance for strong and severe storms to the region. The exact timing and hazards are still uncertain. We will continue to monitor this developing situation.

The weather looks to quiet down through Thursday with full sunshine by Friday.