Passing Showers and Spring Warmth

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Moisture will increase today as a front begins stalling out to our north. Portions of central and northern Alabama will experience another round of heavy rain. For the Gulf Coast, expect just a few scattered showers. There’s also a chance for a rumble of thunder, but we are not expecting any severe weather. The best chance for rain will be higher farther northwest in our area, but even at the coast, there’s a slight chance.

Highs will run well above average topping off in the middle and upper 70s. Rain chances will stick around Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the middle 60s. With an increase in moisture, the next couple of morning’s bring the potential for patchy fog.

Some slightly drier air will lead to lower rain chances by the end of the week. Temperatures will continue running warm with highs in the mid-70s and lows near 60. Each day will bring a slight chance for a shower as well with a slight bump in rain chances coming at the beginning of next week.

At the beach things will be slightly better today with lighter winds, but the high risk for rip currents continues through tomorrow morning. The risk for rip currents ease slightly tomorrow afternoon. Before getting in the water know what the beach flags mean. Swimming in the Gulf is not the same as swimming in a pool.