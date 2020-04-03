Passing clouds continue this weekend with warmer temperatures long term

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Clouds have been a bit stubborn this Friday and it looks like that trend will continue into the upcoming weekend.

Mid and high-level clouds have been streaming across the Gulf Coast all day Friday. Skies will stay partly cloudy through the evening and overnight period. As the clouds move over, temperatures will cool slower. Overnight low temperatures will bottom out in the middle 50s along I-10 and points north. Coastal locations will bottom out in the lower 60s.

Saturday will be marked by periods of clouds and periods of sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will leave rain out of the forecast. That will change Sunday as a weak disturbance slides in from the west. Moisture levels will rise Sunday leading to the chance for a few isolated showers. The rain chances will hold at 30%.

Next week is looking more like a late spring / early summer set-up. High pressure over the Bahamas and a building ridge aloft will lead to increasing warmth and humidity. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s by the middle of the week with some areas approaching 90. The increasing moisture will lead to a daily chance of pop-up showers and storms.