Partly sunny skies, a few thunderstorms possible

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Only a few thunderstorms this afternoon with slightly drier air hovering over us. This afternoon it will be around a 30% chance of rain with highs in the mid to upper 80s and partly cloudy skies. If you aren’t seeing thunderstorms expect sunnier skies closer to the coast.

Temperatures will again top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s.The weather pattern will remain consistent. Expect steamy days with pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Highs will stay seasonable in the upper 80s and lower 90s with lows in the 70s.