Partly Sunny, Scattered Thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast! We wont see as many showers in the forecast today with a 30% chance of rain. If you happen so see a thunderstorm it could produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

There is an Excessive Heat Warning for Jackson County from 9 am to 7 pm later this evening. Heat index values could reach 114 degrees this afternoon. Make sure to limit time outdoors and to stay hydrated. The rest of our area could see heat index values range from 103-108 this afternoon. Another steamy day ahead!