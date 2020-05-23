Partly Sunny Afternoon, Showers possible

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! This morning we are waking up to patchy fog around the area with temperatures in the mid 70s.

The winds are fairly calm with dew points in the upper and low 70s. Visibility could drop to a quarter mile or less in some areas. Take things slow if heading out on the road early this Sunday morning!

Isolated showers and storm will be possible this Holiday weekend. Our temperatures will be in the mid 80s by noon and then in the upper 80s and low 90s in the afternoon. Rain chances are someone low today with a 20% chance of showers and 30% for your Sunday forecast. Both of the time ranges are mainly constrained to the afternoon hours.

For your Memorial Day Forecast we have a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms with a mostly cloudy set up. It will be rather windy with gusts up to 25 mph. It might not be the best day to go out on the boat with choppy waves expected.

Rain chances will continue to rise to 50% on next Tuesday will steady rain chances for the end of next week. Temperatures are still expected to be rather soupy in the upper 80s.