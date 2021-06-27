Partly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms
Today's Forecast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are starting off with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
This afternoon we have a 50% chance of seeing those summertime thunderstorms with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few thunderstorms could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. There is a moderate risk for rip currents at the beach.
This upcoming week that summerlike thunderstorm pattern will continue with a warming trend underway.