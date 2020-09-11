Partly cloudy skies, tropical waves on the way
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Get your rain boots and umbrellas ready we have an unsettled stretch ahead! We are tracking an area of disturbed weather that has a medium chance of development as it crosses Florida and enters the Gulf this weekend.
Most models just show a tropical wave that brings a lot of rain towards the Gulf Coast next week. For today we have partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s. This afternoon there is a 40% chance of rain. Rain totals could get up to a quarter of an inch of rain.
This weekend we have rain chances around 60% with mostly cloudy skies. Rip currents will remain low through the weekend but it will be rocking offshore with waves around 2-4 feet at 4 seconds. The beginning of next week we will have a VERY MOIST atmosphere with rain chances around 70%. Dew points will be high and feel very muggy. Temperatures in return will get a chance to breathe with highs in the upper 80s.