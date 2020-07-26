Partly cloudy skies, hit or miss afternoon thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! I hope you are having a great start to your weekend. We had a quiet morning but heading into the afternoon we could see a few pop up thunderstorms.

We have more rain on the way! Overall there is a 50% chance of thunderstorms throughout our area. Some of these thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning. A typical summer pattern that we are seeing.

We have more moisture on the way this upcoming work week! A surge of moisture is entering our middle atmosphere over the next few days. This will cause our rain chances to be high for the start of your work week. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s in the afternoon for the next few days.