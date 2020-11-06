Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Clouds have been stubborn with some warm temperatures to wrap up the week. This trend will continue into the weekend.

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around through the evening allowing for a slow cooldown. Temperatures will hover in the upper 60s for most of the evening with highs winds out of the northeast. Overnight lows will run well above normal. Most communities will start off in the lower and middle 60s Saturday morning.

The weekend will be marked by periods of clouds and periods of sun. A few quick-moving showers will be possible Saturday afternoon, but widespread rain is not expected. Highs will reach the upper 70s. It will feel more humid. A sun and cloud mix will stick around for Sunday.

Warmer-than-average temperatures will continue through next week. ETA is forecast to reach the southeastern Gulf of Mexico early next week. Most forecast models keep the system in the far eastern Gulf, but there remains some uncertainty. We will mention the possibility of rain next week, but that may change depending on the eventual track of the storm.