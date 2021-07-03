Partly Cloudy Skies, Afternoon Thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are starting out with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s. This afternoon we will have a 50% chance of afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will feel steamy with heat index values in the upper 90s.

For your 4th of July we will have a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s. By sunset most of the showers should be gone but a few may linger. The water is calm and there is a low risk for rip currents down at the beach throughout your holiday weekend!

We are Tracking Elsa and have the latest information from the National Hurricane Center.