Partly Cloudy Skies, A Few Thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Expect mostly sunny skies today with a 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will reach the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

This summertime pattern continues through this week with daily afternoon rain chances, highs near 90 degrees and high humidity. As we approach the end of the week and weekend, we expect rain chances to increase as a front approaches from the west.