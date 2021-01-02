Partly Cloudy Afternoon, sunny Sunday Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Welcome to the first weekend of 2021! We have a lovely forecast in store for you. The front that passed through yesterday is stalling out over the panhandle of Florida which will allow a stray shower possible in NW Florida and SW Alabama.

Throughout the day we have partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of rain. Highs will be about 10 degrees cooler in the upper 50’s in our northern communities and lower 60’s at the beaches with partly cloudy skies. The rain will clear out this afternoon giving way to a lovely Sunday and first half of your work week with highs in the 50’s and 60’s and lows in the 30’s and 40’s. Our next rain chances comes after midweek.