Partly cloudy afternoon, showers and thunderstorms tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We had a cloudy start to our day but now we are seeing partly cloudy conditions.

As we head towards the afternoon, our skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Most models show more sunshine in NW Florida. A southerly breeze will keep humidity high and temperatures warm.

Another cold front will approach Sunday leading to some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. The pattern will remain unsettled into next week with daily chances for showers and a few storms.