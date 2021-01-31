Overcast skies, cool down tonight

MOBILE, Ala.(WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! The front is starting to exit our region with most of the showers over NW Florida.

Expect lingering overcast skies tonight into tomorrow with breezy conditions. This will allow our temperatures to stay chilly tomorrow in the upper 40s and low 50s. We will be near freezing Tuesday morning. The sunshine will be back Tuesday afternoon until the next system with rain will come by the end of next week.

