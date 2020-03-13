Our streak of springlike temperature sticks around this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are less than a week away from the official start of spring, but you wouldn’t know it if you stepped outside lately. Temperatures look to stay abnormally warm for the weekend.

The weather looks to stay quiet through Friday evening. After a warm afternoon, temperatures will cool down steadily after sunset. A few clouds will stick around early on with temperatures falling into the 60s. We will at another night with the development of dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9am over land and through 10am over the water. Visibility will likely fall below one-half mile by Saturday morning. Overnight temperatures will bottom out in the lower 60s.

Our streak of warmer-than-average temperatures will continue into this weekend. After a foggy start to Saturday, we will watch temperatures climb to around 80 under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Expect almost a carbon-copy day for Sunday with the addition of a slim 10% afternoon rain chance.

Rain chances will pick up a bit by Tuesday and Wednesday. There appears to be no significant break in the warm trend. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to around 80 with lows in the lower and middle 60s.