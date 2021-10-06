Ongoing rain and flooding continues for areas east of Mobile Bay

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

Our weather is very different this morning depending where you live. We are seeing training showers and storms moving south to north mainly in Northwest Florida this morning. There are several FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS in place for Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties until mid-morning. This means flash flooding is ongoing, so remember, turn around, don’t drown! Use caution heading anywhere this morning. Areas west of Mobile Bay are quiet to start but scattered showers and storms remain possible throughout the day. Patchy fog is also possible through sunrise as visibilities fall behind that line of rain moving through NW FL. Highs today remain in the lower 80’s which is normal for this time of year.

Tonight, showers and storms will fade as the sun sets this evening. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows will drop to the upper 60’s and lower 70’s overnight.

Moisture will stick around through tomorrow with isolated to scattered showers and storms possible, but by Friday drier air will continue to filter in. Sunshine returns Friday through the weekend with highs in the mid-80’s and lows in the 60’s.