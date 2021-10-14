One more warm day, Cooler and drier air for the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Unseasonably warm weather continues for the Gulf Coast, but that trend looks to end this weekend.

Quiet weather looks to persist into the evening and into the overnight hours. Expect partly cloudy skies with light breezes out of the south. Most of the region will bottom out in the middle 60s. Lows will fall into the lower 70s at the coast. This is well above your typical overnight low of 60.

Some fog will be possible Friday morning. We anticipate some extra clouds through the day as a cold front approaches from the west. A stray shower will be possible through the afternoon. Highs will again reach the middle and upper 80s. Rain chances will increase overnight Friday into the early morning hours of Saturday. We do not anticipate severe weather as showers will be weakening when the front moves in.

Clouds will linger Saturday morning, but they look to clear out by lunchtime. Cooler and drier winds out of the north will keep highs in the middle 70s for Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Mornings will become cool. Most of the region will wake up to lower 50s Sunday and Monday morning.