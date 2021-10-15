One more warm day, cooler air coming

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

Most are starting off calm today with no rain and temps in the 60’s and 70’s. We are tracking some possible patchy fog this morning with a Dense Fog Advisory in place for our MS counties until 9 AM. Back off to the west we are seeing our next system build that will pass through this weekend. Highs today will reach the mid-to-upper 80’s yet again with no rain and a mix of clouds and sun.

Lows tonight will drop to the low-to-mid 70’s at the beaches and mid-to-upper 60’s further north. We are tracking our next big cold front that is forecast to knock these temps down. Timing looks to be tonight into Saturday. During this time we could see scattered showers and storms move through, but it does not look to be a super rainy system.

Once the front passes Saturday morning, skies will clear and colder air will usher in. We are expecting highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s Sunday into next week. By midweek temps will moderate before our next front approaches by the end of next week.

We are tracking one area in the tropics that has a low chance for development. This is NOT a threat to our neighborhood, but is a great reminder that hurricane season runs through November.