MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been another unsettled day for the Gulf Coast. The weather pattern looks to change by the time we hit the weekend.

Showers and storms will slowly wind down as we move into the evening and overnight period. Clouds will remain stubborn sticking around overnight. Temperatures will hold in the upper 70s and lower 80s through the evening. Overnight lows will remain seasonable bottoming out in the lower and middle 70s.

Showers will begin at the coast Friday morning with new storms developing inland through the day. Highs will reach the upper 80s for most of the region. Locally heavy downpours appear possible.

We are changing it up this weekend thanks to drier air aloft. Rain chances will drop to 30% favoring coastal areas. Highs will reach the lower 90s. Rain chances will rise again heading into next week.