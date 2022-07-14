Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Summertime steaminess and scattered tropical downpours have dominated the Gulf Coast weather pattern this week. We include another day of wet weather before we change up this pattern.

Scattered storms will continue through the evening. Locally heavy rain will be possible. Rain will slowly fizzle out by 11 pm to midnight. Mostly cloudy skies will continue with temperatures holding in the 70s. Most of the Gulf Coast will wake up to middle and upper 70s by sunrise Friday.

A few showers may hover near the coast Friday morning. Most of Friday’s rain will come from 11am to 6pm. Storms will produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. Afternoon highs will get cooled off by storms. If you do not receive rain, highs will climb to around 90.

Moisture levels will drop for the weekend. This will be fewer showers and storms around. Hit and miss storms will be possible after 11am Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We will transition to our typical summertime pattern next week.