One More Lovely Day Before Stormier Pattern

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast!

It’s a cool start to this Tuesday, but weather-wise there aren’t any issues. We could see some patchy fog develop this morning, but that won’t be a widespread issue.

We’ll warm quickly today and by the afternoon most will be in the mid to upper 70s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast so there will be a bit more humidity in the air today. At the beach, there will be a moderate risk for rip currents.

Tonight continues our gradual warming trend as lows will only dip to the mid and upper 50s. Also, with higher humidity there will likely be more areas of fog that develop.

Rain chances will begin to increase tomorrow. During the daytime, there will be a few passing showers with the possibility for a rumble of thunder. Highs will approach 80. From Wednesday night into Thursday, storms will approach from the west. A few strong to isolated severe storms will be possible. Highs on Thursday will be near 80.

Friday into the upcoming weekend we’ll keep the chance for scattered thunderstorms in the forecast at a 40-50% chance as highs remain near 80 and lows will be in the low to mid-60s. By the end of the weekend, it’s a slightly lower rain chance with little change in our temperatures.