MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was another hot and steamy day with triple-digits. Some changes are coming for the weekend as we get rid of the oppressive heat.

Any showers or storms that form during the afternoon will wind down. Scattered clouds will remain as temperatures fall into the middle and upper 70s. Winds will remain light.

One more excessively hot day is coming for Saturday. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s for most and triple-digits for some. Heat index values will approach 110. A Heat Advisory remains in effect. There will be a nice coverage and scattering of showers and storms for the afternoon and evening.

With more clouds and a healthier rain chance, Sunday will not be so hot. Highs will reach the lower and middle 90s.

We are transitioning to a typical summertime pattern next week. Highs will reach the lower and middle 90s with morning lows in the middle 70s. Afternoon storms will be possible.