On & Off Downpours; Laura Forecast to Reach Major Hurricane Intensity

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Moisture will remain high as what is left of Marco moves west. The chance wet weather finds you is just above 50%. There will be times of downpours, but severe weather is not expected. Morning storms will be possible moving north from the Gulf. That chance will linger through the afternoon. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s. A few locations may briefly hit 90. Seas will stay rough with 4-7-foot seas and a high risk for rip currents.

Rain chances will begin to dial back through the end of the week with a return to a more typical summertime pattern. Highs will reach the lower 90s by the weekend with a chance of mainly afternoon showers and storms.

TROPICS: Marco is no more. Now the focus in on Laura.

Laura is now moving through the Gulf of Mexico. The storm will likely intensify quickly into a hurricane as it moves northwest aiming for the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast. Laura is forecast to make landfall sometime Wednesday as a strong, possibly major hurricane. Laura will kick up the surf for our portion of the Gulf Coast and keep the rip current risk high. Laura does not pose a direct threat here.