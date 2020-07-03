Often Stormy and Always Steamy July 4th Weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Now through the Independence Day weekend, we’ll be in an active stretch of weather. A cold front will slowly sink south of our Central Alabama and Mississippi today. Moisture will stay quite high leading to good coverage of showers and storms. Rain will be a bit more hit and miss during the morning, but the coverage will likely increase through the middle of the day and into the afternoon. A little over two-thirds of the area will find a shower or thunderstorms. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to near 90. Some heavy downpours and a few strong thunderstorms with gusty winds and frequent lightning will be possible.

This front will stall out on the Gulf Coast leading to a continued higher-than-average rain chance. Widely scattered showers and storms will be the story for the holiday weekend and next Monday. The pattern will slowly begin to break by the middle of next week as the front washes out. Rain chances will drop by next Wednesday. Daytime highs will remain near seasonable normal which is around 90.

The tropics are quiet.