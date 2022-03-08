MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Grab that umbrella! We could see off and on showers throughout the morning. Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a few lingering sprinkles. A front is stalling out over our region and is setting up a roller coaster of rain this week.

Tonight into tomorrow morning we are under a marginal risk for severe weather. We will see off and on thunderstorms throughout the day with an 80% chance of rain. There is also a flooding risk with the amount of rain expected for our coastal areas. The environment may become conducive for damaging wind gusts or a brief tornado. More rain will be likely through the midday and afternoon hours Wednesday.

Recent model runs are showing another window for storms late Friday ahead of another cold front. The timing is overnight Friday until. A quick and potent blast of cold air will come Saturday. It is looking chilly for the ACS Chili Cook-Off and Festival of Flowers. Temperatures will hover in the 40s most of the day.