Off and on thunderstorms throughout the day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! I hope you re having a great start to your weekend. We are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with a lot of humidity in our atmosphere.

Throughout the morning there is a 30 percent chance of rain but around lunch time we are increasing the chances to 60%. Some areas may pick up to a half an inch of rainfall. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s with a few inland communities in the low 90s. Overnight rain chances will back off but into tomorrow we have a 50% chance of rain.

Into next week we have an unsettled pattern with high rain chances. There is a lot of moisture in our atmosphere that is surging from the Gulf. This will be persistent throughout next week.