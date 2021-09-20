MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning Gulf Coast! Another day packed with off and on showers. Not everyone will see rain, and it won’t be a washout for most, but we have a lot of moisture in our atmosphere so it will feel muggy regardless.

Temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid 80s. There could be some peaks of sunshine through the clouds that will make it feel steamy outside. Elevated rain chances will stick around through Tuesday and the first half of Wednesday. Just in time for the first day of fall, we are tracking our next cold front to pass Wednesday into Thursday ushering in cooler and drier air. Starting Thursday, sunshine, drier air, and cooler temperatures will return!