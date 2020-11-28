Off and on showers today, weather aware tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! I hope you are having a great start to your Saturday. The trend of unsettled weather continues.

We are starting off with humid conditions and temperatures in the low to mid-60s. There are a few passing showers across our region. Overall there is a 20% chance of seeing showers throughout the day. We are expecting overcast skies today that will keep our temperatures in the low 70s this afternoon.

Sunday is our next WEATHER AWARE day as our whole area is under a marginal risk for severe weather. Damaging straight-line winds will be the main threat, but a brief isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. After that system moves through we will be COLD next week and could see our first freeze of the season with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s. Wind chills in the 20’s are possible as well.