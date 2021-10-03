Off and on showers and thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Grab that umbrella this morning! We are seeing widespread showers throughout the morning. Temperatures are starting out in the low 70s and we will warm to the low 80s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.



As we head throughout the day, rain chances will lower to around 60% with a few heavier showers possible. Tomorrow through Wednesday we will see the rainy conditions continue. By Wednesday evening we will see the drier conditions and a sunny end to our week!

In the tropics, Sam and Victor are both weakening in the Atlantic. Sam will gradually continue to weaken in the coming days while Victor looks to fizzle out sooner rather than later. After we name Wanda we move to our supplemental list of names. There is now a low chance of development as a tropical wave heads towards the east coast of Florida.