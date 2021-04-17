Off and on Showers and Thunderstorms, low risk for severe weather
Today's Forecast
Leakesville, MS
Lucedale, MS
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Milton, FL
Crestview, FL
Fairhope, AL
Bay Minette, AL
Atmore, AL
Brewton, AL
Evergreen, AL
Monroeville, AL
Chatom, AL
Grove Hill, AL
Dauphin Island, AL
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are waking up to a few showers trailing across our region. Throughout the day today we will see off and on showers and thunderstorms with a 70% chance of rain.
Our cost is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, this is a low risk with the main threat being hail. Baldwin, Mobile, Jackson and George County are under a Flash Flood Watch until Sunday morning. The ground is saturated from all of the a rain we’ve seen and anymore could cause flash flooding in low lying areas.
Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with high humidity. There is a high risk for rip currents over the next few days. Early tomorrow morning we could see a few lingering showers but most models have the rain clearing out by 8 am. Throughout the rest of the Sunday we will see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. We then have a streak of dry weather to start this week!