Off and on Showers and Thunderstorms, low risk for severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are waking up to a few showers trailing across our region. Throughout the day today we will see off and on showers and thunderstorms with a 70% chance of rain.

Our cost is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, this is a low risk with the main threat being hail. Baldwin, Mobile, Jackson and George County are under a Flash Flood Watch until Sunday morning. The ground is saturated from all of the a rain we’ve seen and anymore could cause flash flooding in low lying areas.

Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with high humidity. There is a high risk for rip currents over the next few days. Early tomorrow morning we could see a few lingering showers but most models have the rain clearing out by 8 am. Throughout the rest of the Sunday we will see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. We then have a streak of dry weather to start this week!