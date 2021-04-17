Off and on Showers and Thunderstorms, low risk for severe weather

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are waking up to a few showers trailing across our region. Throughout the day today we will see off and on showers and thunderstorms with a 70% chance of rain.

Our cost is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, this is a low risk with the main threat being hail. Baldwin, Mobile, Jackson and George County are under a Flash Flood Watch until Sunday morning. The ground is saturated from all of the a rain we’ve seen and anymore could cause flash flooding in low lying areas.

Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with high humidity. There is a high risk for rip currents over the next few days. Early tomorrow morning we could see a few lingering showers but most models have the rain clearing out by 8 am. Throughout the rest of the Sunday we will see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. We then have a streak of dry weather to start this week!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories