Off and on light rain continues with cooler temperatures

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The off and on light rain we have been seeing all day is moisture streaming in from Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf, which is heading towards Texas. This will lessen, but continue in some spots overnight. Lows will dip into the lower 60’s inland and mid-60’s at the coast thanks to a cold front that slid through our area. A NE wind will keep that breeze cooler at 10-15 mph overnight.

Highs for your Sunday look to stick in the mid-to-upper 70’s, which will be a nice change of pace. The rain will continue to be off and on and light throughout the day tomorrow, but we should see less of it than we did today.

The cooler air will stick around through midweek with low rain chances. After Wednesday, the rain chances rise and so do the temperatures.

The tropics remain active as we are still in the heat of hurricane season….so be sure you stay up to date with the latest information.